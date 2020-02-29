Iconiq Lab Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $690,736.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $690,736.00 and $2,482.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02479978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.