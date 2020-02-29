ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. ICU Medical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.50-7.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.50-7.20 EPS.

ICUI stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $195.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,660. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.00. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $49,330.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

