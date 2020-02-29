IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 805,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 30th total of 975,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:IDA traded down $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 598,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,172. IDACORP has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.23.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,456,000 after acquiring an additional 122,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $119,576,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $113,432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 825,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 634,727 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 299,636 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

