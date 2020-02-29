IDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $6.95 million and $15,262.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02479978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX's launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,428,971 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

