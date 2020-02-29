IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Update

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the January 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $254.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.29. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 101.1% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

