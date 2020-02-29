iExec RLC Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $42.38 million and $653,897.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00006099 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex, Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

