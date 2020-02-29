Ignis Market Capitalization Tops $19.01 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $19.01 million and $2.14 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges including Vebitcoin, STEX, Indodax and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02479978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbit, Indodax, Bittrex, STEX, Upbit and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.