Ignition Reaches Market Cap of $77,155.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $77,155.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040242 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000875 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,565.88 or 0.99714047 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000959 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00068016 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,279,487 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,314 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

