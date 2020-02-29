IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 239,314 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,443. IHS Markit has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.