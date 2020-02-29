IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Richard Roedel sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $2,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,857,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,099,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,715,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

