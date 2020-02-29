Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 995,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,854.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after acquiring an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $790,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.67. 2,515,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a twelve month low of $252.43 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.65 and a 200 day moving average of $305.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

