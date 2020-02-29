IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IMAC stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. IMAC has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAC shares. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMAC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

