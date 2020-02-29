ImageCoin (IMG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $962,923.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $962,923.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0962 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001208 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,569,791 coins and its circulating supply is 17,569,793 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.