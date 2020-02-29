ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $898,563.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001180 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,552,291 coins and its circulating supply is 17,552,293 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.