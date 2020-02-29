Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

IMAX opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. Imax has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Imax will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

