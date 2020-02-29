Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Down 10.4% in February

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immersion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Immersion alerts:

Shares of IMMR stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $231.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,099 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 153,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.