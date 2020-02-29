Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of IMMU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 3,688,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,557. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

