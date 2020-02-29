Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.93. 1,754,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,223. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 978,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

