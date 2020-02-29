Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 700.83 ($9.22).

Several analysts have commented on INCH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Inchcape from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Inchcape to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inchcape from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 577 ($7.59) on Friday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 658.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 645.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.90 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.09%.

In other news, insider Till Vestring bought 445 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

