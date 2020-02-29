indaHash (IDH) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, indaHash has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $254.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One indaHash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Exrates, Tidex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.39 or 0.02514021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00226589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

