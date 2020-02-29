Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million.

ICD stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 294,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

