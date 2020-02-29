Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

