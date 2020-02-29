Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 2.10

News coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news sentiment score of 2.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Infosys’ score:

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 21,456,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,230,080. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

