Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,546,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,056,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $129.04 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $102.69 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.