Ink Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,813.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Ink has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Coinnest, CoinBene and EXX. In the last week, Ink has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02584320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00225972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00134953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank, HitBTC, TOPBTC, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Exmo, Exrates, ZB.COM, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

