INLOCK (ILK) Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. INLOCK has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $14,223.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, INLOCK has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00496008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $559.21 or 0.06508094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00067583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030321 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005682 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011657 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,038,155 tokens. INLOCK’s official message board is inlock.io/blog. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

