INLOCK Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, INLOCK has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One INLOCK token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INLOCK has a market cap of $2.19 million and $11,081.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00058546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00497940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.32 or 0.06523212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00069910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030486 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011572 BTC.

About INLOCK

INLOCK (ILK) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,038,155 tokens. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INLOCK is inlock.io.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INLOCK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

