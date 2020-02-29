INMAX (INX) Price Hits $0.0444 on Major Exchanges

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. INMAX has a market capitalization of $69,565.00 and approximately $5,313.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INMAX has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INMAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.02479978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00227570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00049112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129354 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.