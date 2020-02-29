InsaneCoin (INSN) One Day Volume Hits $245.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 32.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $215,893.00 and $245.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01024769 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000737 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,250,515 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.