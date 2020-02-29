Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 17.2% Lower This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $21,909.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00498546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.06519936 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030327 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005676 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

