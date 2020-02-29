Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 19,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,074. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

