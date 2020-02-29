INT Chain (INT) Reaches Market Cap of $6.32 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. INT Chain has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $339,834.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, OKEx, Ethfinex and CoinEgg. In the last week, INT Chain has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00484286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.16 or 0.06455213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00068550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030351 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005683 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Allcoin, OKEx, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

