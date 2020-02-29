Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,203 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 394,834 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $10,836,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.27.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,528 shares of company stock worth $31,236,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

