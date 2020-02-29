Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 30th total of 55,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,611,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304,168. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. FIX upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.