Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICPT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,033 shares of company stock valued at $463,080. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICPT opened at $91.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.