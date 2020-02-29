InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2,350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Shares of IDCC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. 523,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,568. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.