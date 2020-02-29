International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 711.27 ($9.36).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday.

IAG traded down GBX 43.40 ($0.57) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 472 ($6.21). 16,227,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 615.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 542.47. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of €0.17 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.81%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

