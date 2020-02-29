International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Up 8.1% in February

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 590,300 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 30th total of 546,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INSW opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $554.08 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $78,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in International Seaways by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

