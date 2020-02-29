Interzone (ITZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,651.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.02591517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.26 or 0.03587316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00678238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00784191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00085449 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00577608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

