inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter. inTEST updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.11–0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 64,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,785. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

