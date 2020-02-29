Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) is Verity Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJM. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 475.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$24.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

