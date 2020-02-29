Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 87,608.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 63,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $205.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $169.27 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.16.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

