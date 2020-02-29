Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 338,584 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 2,643,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,162. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

