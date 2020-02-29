Investec Asset Management LTD Has $1.97 Billion Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,495,278 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,671 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.16% of Microsoft worth $1,970,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.87 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

