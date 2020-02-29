ION Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a total market cap of $374,753.00 and $146.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007923 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,236,293 coins and its circulating supply is 12,336,293 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.