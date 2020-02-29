IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Ethfinex, Upbit and DigiFinex. IOST has a market cap of $62.27 million and approximately $32.28 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00482770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $557.76 or 0.06493008 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00068277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030207 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005716 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, Koinex, IDEX, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Kucoin, CoinZest, Zebpay, HitBTC, IDAX, Kyber Network, Bithumb, WazirX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Huobi, GOPAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, BitMax, Bitkub, Binance, ABCC, BigONE, BitMart, DDEX, Coineal, Upbit, Bitrue, DigiFinex, Vebitcoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

