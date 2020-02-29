IoT Chain (ITC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.12 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bithumb and OKEx. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $3.12 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.48 or 0.02508328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00228377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.