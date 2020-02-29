IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.80 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002531 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Cobinhood and Ovis. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $607.23 million and $6.80 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02441772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00049460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00057275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, Ovis, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Coinone, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

