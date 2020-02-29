IoTeX Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $22.10 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Bgogo and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Coineal, Bgogo, IDEX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

