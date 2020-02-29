IQ.cash (IQ) One Day Volume Tops $254.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $27,643.00 and $254.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

